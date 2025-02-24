Batala police bust extortion racket, ASI among two held

Police have dismantled an extortion racket operated by a US-based gangster with the arrest of two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector. The investigation revealed that on February 4, Jassal’s associates opened fire at a petrol pump owned by a Kalanaur-based businessman to intimidate him. (HT File)

Surjit Singh, the assistant sub-inspector (ASI), was posted in Batala. He has been dismissed from service. The other arrested accused has been identified as Ankus Maini of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur, officials said.

“In a major breakthrough, Batala police have busted a major extortion racket run by US-based Gurdev Jassal and apprehended two persons,” Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X on Sunday.

Police have also recovered ₹83 lakh in extortion money, illegal firearms and luxury vehicles from the accused, the DGP said.

The investigation revealed that on February 4, Jassal’s associates opened fire at a petrol pump owned by a Kalanaur-based businessman to intimidate him. Following continuous threat calls and a ₹1-crore extortion demand, the businessman eventually paid ₹50 lakh on February 11.

Jassal’s gang used foreign numbers for threats and routed extortion funds through multiple intermediaries. ASI Surjit Singh and Ankus Maini played key roles in collecting and distributing the money.

ASI Surjit Singh has been dismissed from service under Article 311(2) of the Indian Constitution. Further investigations are underway to trace the full extent of the network, Yadav said.

Batala SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said that intelligence inputs led to an operation exposing a local police officer’s involvement in handling extortion money. Upon his arrest, the ASI confessed to hiding a large sum at his house in Harnam Nagar, Batala. A police team recovered ₹76.32 lakh in cash from a concealed compartment. The ASI claimed the money was sent by his son in the US.

Following a technical probe, police tracked and arrested Ankus Maini, who admitted the money was extorted by Jassal. Authorities seized ₹5.91 lakh, a .32 bore pistol with two cartridges, and a black Mahindra Scorpio (PB-11-CU-1000) from him.

Investigations also revealed that the ASI’s two sons are in close contact with Jassal, facilitating the transfer of extortion funds for a share of the profits. Using these funds, the ASI recently purchased two plots and a Toyota Fortuner Legender, which has been impounded by the police.

A case under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Batala Sadar police station. Additional charges under Sections 308(2), 111, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act have also been added.