Bathinda all set to get a big development push

From curating an artificial beach to developing new urban estates, Bathinda, the largest city in southern Punjab, is all set for an organised urban development push.

Bathinda is one of the underdeveloped districts of Punjab even as it remained a politically significant region.

But now, according to official sources, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has given in-principle approval for various projects and the chief minister office is personally overseeing the development proposals for Bathinda.

A senior functionary in the state urban development department said that the CM has accorded approval to convert part of the land of the defunct Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (GNDTP) for a series of recreational projects.

“Spread over an acre, a man-made lake used previously by the power generation facility will be upgraded for water sports and an amusement park. About two acres will be used to develop a food court, including a pub, whereas another equal space near the lake is proposed to be converted into an artificial beach,” said the official requesting anonymity.

Professional agencies will be engaged for proper infrastructure planning of the land now owned by the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA).

The state authorities recently convened a meeting in Chandigarh to review the development projects of Bathinda.

“Nearly 160 acres will be utilised to develop two urban estates on the city’s periphery on Bathinda-Mansa road. As the city is growing, urban planning is being done to meet future demands. To expedite the project, the government has decided to go by land pooling scheme for development where existing land owners are roped in as partners,” said the additional chief administrator of Bathinda Development Authority (BDA), Rupinder Pal Singh.

Development of phases 6 and 7 of Model Towns has been entrusted to BDA, he added.

During his recent visit to Bathinda, urban development minister Aman Arora held an on-site review of various projects.

New site for ISBT

After failing to start the construction work of Punjab’s first air-conditioned inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) at Patel Nagar in the last six years, the authorities have now proposed another site on Muktsar road.

However, as per the revised proposal, the bus stand would not be air-conditioned, said officials privy to the project development.

“About 16 acres opposite the defunct thermal power plant is proposed to be used for ISBT. Foundation stone of the ambitious ISBT was laid in 2016 (by Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal), but it did not materialise due to non-approval by the army authorities. After the Bathinda military station had objected to the seven-storey complex, the plan was changed to a four-storey building. The previous site, however, was found unsuitable in the view of the development whereas the proposed site is ideal for the project needed to streamline traffic management in the city,” said another official.