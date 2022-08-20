Bathinda all set to get a big development push
From curating an artificial beach to developing new urban estates, Bathinda, the largest city in southern Punjab, is all set for an organised urban development push
From curating an artificial beach to developing new urban estates, Bathinda, the largest city in southern Punjab, is all set for an organised urban development push.
Bathinda is one of the underdeveloped districts of Punjab even as it remained a politically significant region.
But now, according to official sources, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has given in-principle approval for various projects and the chief minister office is personally overseeing the development proposals for Bathinda.
A senior functionary in the state urban development department said that the CM has accorded approval to convert part of the land of the defunct Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (GNDTP) for a series of recreational projects.
“Spread over an acre, a man-made lake used previously by the power generation facility will be upgraded for water sports and an amusement park. About two acres will be used to develop a food court, including a pub, whereas another equal space near the lake is proposed to be converted into an artificial beach,” said the official requesting anonymity.
Professional agencies will be engaged for proper infrastructure planning of the land now owned by the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA).
The state authorities recently convened a meeting in Chandigarh to review the development projects of Bathinda.
“Nearly 160 acres will be utilised to develop two urban estates on the city’s periphery on Bathinda-Mansa road. As the city is growing, urban planning is being done to meet future demands. To expedite the project, the government has decided to go by land pooling scheme for development where existing land owners are roped in as partners,” said the additional chief administrator of Bathinda Development Authority (BDA), Rupinder Pal Singh.
Development of phases 6 and 7 of Model Towns has been entrusted to BDA, he added.
During his recent visit to Bathinda, urban development minister Aman Arora held an on-site review of various projects.
New site for ISBT
After failing to start the construction work of Punjab’s first air-conditioned inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) at Patel Nagar in the last six years, the authorities have now proposed another site on Muktsar road.
However, as per the revised proposal, the bus stand would not be air-conditioned, said officials privy to the project development.
“About 16 acres opposite the defunct thermal power plant is proposed to be used for ISBT. Foundation stone of the ambitious ISBT was laid in 2016 (by Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal), but it did not materialise due to non-approval by the army authorities. After the Bathinda military station had objected to the seven-storey complex, the plan was changed to a four-storey building. The previous site, however, was found unsuitable in the view of the development whereas the proposed site is ideal for the project needed to streamline traffic management in the city,” said another official.
-
Punjab: VB arrests PUDA peon for accepting ₹12,000 bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Amritdeep Singh, a peon posted in the office of ADA, Bhawan, Amritsar, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000. A VB spokesperson said Amritdeep was arrested on the complaint of Saurabh Bhatia from Sushant Lok, Gurugram, Haryana. The spokesperson said after verifying the facts and evidence in the complaint, a VB team arrested Amritdeep Singh red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of two official witnesses.
-
Crop loss: Abohar farmer dies 10 days after consuming poison
A 26-year-old farmer from Fazilka's Abohar died on Friday, 10 days after he consumed poison due to frustration over crop loss owing to white fly attack. His uncle, a resident of Mehrana village, said the victim was upset due to loss to his crop. SAD disciplinary panel holds meeting The disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday held its first meeting under the chairmanship of former minister Sikander Singh Maluka here.
-
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association : Docs in Aam Aadmi Clinics should be hired through proper channel
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Friday welcomed any step towards expansion of public healthcare setups in the state, including the Aam Aadmi Clinics, but demanded that recruitment of doctors in these clinics should be through regular channel only. In a statement, PCMSA state president Dr Anil Sarin said the association understands that the recruitment process for the AACs is still under process and the deputations are just ad hoc/temporary arrangements.
-
Punjab: 8 mobile phones recovered from Faridkot jail
Eight mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Faridkot Central Jail on Friday, just a week after the seizure of 32 mobile phones, raising questions over the security arrangements by the prison authorities. Three cases were registered on the basis of complaints filed by the Faridkot jail assistant superintendents -- Ranjit Singh, Bhim Tej Singla and Davinder Singh. Despite action, the smuggling of banned items inside the jail goes unabated.
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts UP's Lucknow
Tremors were felt in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Uttar Pradesh capital. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground. The city's north-northeast area witnessed the most impact. Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes; they are not commonly felt by people.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics