Bathinda: Central University’s food testing lab gets NABL accreditation

The food testing laboratory (FTL) at the Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda, has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for chemical testing of food, agricultural products and water samples. University authorities said the laboratory is additionally conducts testing in accordance with national and international standards. (HT)

The accreditation will remain valid for four years, till May 13, 2030.

Vice-chancellor Raghavendra P Tiwari said on Tuesday that the accreditation covers testing of cereals, cereal flour, milk fats, vegetable oils, honey and related products such as beeswax and royal jelly.

The laboratory has also been accredited for chemical testing of various categories of water, including drinking water, groundwater, irrigation water, packaged drinking water, construction water, swimming pool water and purifier water.

University authorities said the laboratory is additionally equipped for mineral and trace metal analysis in food and water samples and conducts testing in accordance with national and international standards.

Established under the PM Kisan Sampada Yojana of the Union ministry of food processing industries with a grant of ₹5.05 crore, the facility houses advanced instruments, including a gas chromatography-tandem mass spectrometer, gluten analyser, microwave digestion system and atomic absorption spectrometer.

Tiwari said the accreditation would benefit farmers, entrepreneurs and food industries by providing reliable quality testing facilities. He added that the laboratory would strengthen food safety and water quality standards in the region.

FTL director Ramakrishna Wusirika said the facility was equipped to deliver accurate and reliable results for food and agricultural testing.

Those interested in testing food and agricultural products can visit the Central University of Punjab website for further details, he added.