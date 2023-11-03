Bathinda eatery owner’s murder: Police get 5 days to grill members of Arsh Dalla gang

Local court sent two members of designated Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla gang to 5-day police remand on Thursday. On Tuesday the trio reached Zirakpur where they were arrested after an encounter in which DSP Pawan Kumar also sustained a bullet injury. The room was booked by Paramjit.

Two accused Paramjit Singh and Kamaljit Singh, both residents of Mansa, were produced before the court in Dera Bassi, while the third accused Lovejeet Singh, who sustained bullet injury, is under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. He was shifted from civil hospital phase 6, Mohali to GMCH-32 for surgery.

The police requested 7-day remand submitting before the court that Paramjit Singh was the is main henchmen of Arsh Dalla and provided weapons, vehicles and stay to the shooters involved in any crime.

Police said in preliminary questioning, it came to the fore that Lovejeet and Kamaljeet on October 28 had killed eatery owner Harjinder Singh alias Mela in Bathinda. A case under sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Kotwali, Bathinda.

Police said Kamaljit Singh was driving while Lovejeet was riding pillion and fired at the victim. The accused were provided with weapon and motorcycle by accused Paramjit on instructions of Arsh Dalla.

A fresh case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Zirakpur on Wednesday. Police recovered two illegal weapons, including a .32 bore and .30 bore pistols.

