News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda: Eatery owner shot dead by 2-bike borne assailants

Bathinda: Eatery owner shot dead by 2-bike borne assailants

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Oct 29, 2023 07:36 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh Johal, who was the owner of an Amritsari Kulcha shop and a social worker.

Two bike-borne unidentified assailants on Saturday shot dead the president of the Mall Road Shopkeepers Association in Bathinda.

The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh Johal, who was the owner of an Amritsari Kulcha shop and a social worker.
The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh Johal, who was the owner of an Amritsari Kulcha shop and a social worker.

The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh Johal, who was the owner of an Amritsari Kulcha shop and a social worker. As per the information, Johal was sitting on a chair outside his shop when two unidentified persons fired four bullets at him. The incident was captured on CCTV in which the victim can be seen shouting for help before collapsing on the floor. He was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said police are checking CCTV footage for leads.

“There were two shooters, who had come on a bike. Police have started the investigation and are trying to identify the accused. We are also trying to find the motive behind the crime. We are checking CCTV footage of the surrounding area to get leads. A special team has been constituted to trace the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals and shopkeepers blocked Mall Road in Bathinda to protest against the killing. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder at Bathinda police station.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out