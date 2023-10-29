Bathinda: Eatery owner shot dead by 2-bike borne assailants

Two bike-borne unidentified assailants on Saturday shot dead the president of the Mall Road Shopkeepers Association in Bathinda. The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh Johal, who was the owner of an Amritsari Kulcha shop and a social worker.

The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh Johal, who was the owner of an Amritsari Kulcha shop and a social worker. As per the information, Johal was sitting on a chair outside his shop when two unidentified persons fired four bullets at him. The incident was captured on CCTV in which the victim can be seen shouting for help before collapsing on the floor. He was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said police are checking CCTV footage for leads.

“There were two shooters, who had come on a bike. Police have started the investigation and are trying to identify the accused. We are also trying to find the motive behind the crime. We are checking CCTV footage of the surrounding area to get leads. A special team has been constituted to trace the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, locals and shopkeepers blocked Mall Road in Bathinda to protest against the killing. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder at Bathinda police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON