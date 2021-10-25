Bathinda man booked for fraudulently getting divorce to remarry

The Division Number 5 police booked a Bathinda resident for furnishing false information and concealing the facts from the court to divorce his wife. The accused did not update the court about the new address of his wife following which she did not get the summons sent by the courts and the court pronounced ex-parte divorce. The accused had also solemnised marriage with another woman.

The accused has been identified as Ram Gopal of Maur Mandi of Bathinda.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sonia Bansal, 37, of Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana. In her complaint, the woman stated that she had married the accused in 2009. Following strained relations, she had started living in a rented accommodation in Moti Nagar and had filed a case of domestic violence in court against her husband and in-laws. The court had ordered her husband to pay half of the house rent to her.

She added that in 2016 she had moved to a new location in Sector 32, Chandigarh road. Meanwhile, her husband had filed a divorce case in the court, but he concealed her new address from the court. The court sent a summons to her on her old address, which she never received. Eventually, the court pronounced ex-parte divorce on October 3, 2019. After she came to know about it, she filed a complaint against him.

ASI Sukhpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 177 (Furnishing false information), 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 193 (false evidence), 209 (Dishonestly making false claim in court), 465 (forgery), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 494 (Marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on to arrest him.