Bathinda MC: Cong councillors attack party’s mayor for poor upkeep of sewerage system
BATHINDA: Bathinda municipal corporation (MC) mayor Raman Goyal came under attack from councillors of her Congress party in the General House meeting on Tuesday over for poor upkeep of the sewerage system in the city. Members of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also joined the rebel Congress councillors.
The Congress has a majority in the 50-member MC House.
Protesting councillors flayed the mayor for a delayed meeting to take stock of waterlogging in the city during monsoon. They blamed the mayor for cancelling the General House meeting in June arbitrarily as the House lost time to audit drainage maintenance.
Bathinda lacks a drainage network and sewage system is used to flush out rainwater from the city.
Before the discussion on the 17-point agenda, a representative of ward number 39 Pushpa Rani raised the issue of poor maintenance of drains.
Other Congress councillors Jasveer Singh Jassa and Beant Singh Randhawa blamed the corporation authorities for undertaking the de-silting of drains in most parts of the city. Mayor Raman Goyal failed to give a satisfactory reply to the agitated councillors.
First woman mayor has been facing opposition within the Congress councillors who rue that their seniority was compromised to favour a novice leader for the top seat.
Sensing a tough stand may be taken by the Congress councillors, the mayor had invited them all over breakfast before today’s meeting but several of them stayed away from the event.
MC’s inability to handle pvt agency
Councillors blamed an outsourced agency for poor maintenance of the city’s sewerage. They wanted the House to pass a resolution against the private agency for not attending to the complaints of choked sewage.
However, the mayor and municipal commissioner Pallavi Choudhary avoided responding to the demand.
Senior deputy mayor Ashok Pradhan said the local body has limited power to take any action against the agency due to the contractual clauses signed at the state level.
-
PMC to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties on a pilot basis and will extend the plan to the entire city if it proves successful. The property tax levied on old properties is disproportionate to their size whereas newly-registered properties are being charged huge amounts. So much so that in some areas of the city, the property tax for a 2 BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) is more than Rs35,000 per annum.
-
Bains sent to judicial remand in Verka plant trespass case
Ludhiana: A local court on Tuesday sent former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Bains to 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday in a trespass and forcible entry to the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana in 2018. A case was registered against Bains on July 11 under Section 174 A of the IPC after he failed to appear in the court. Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings.
-
Create solutions, reduce dependency on foreign OEMs: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande
Pune: The Indian Air Force hosted a two-day avionics indigenisation seminar (AVISEM–22) on Monday and Tuesday at Base Repair Depot, Pune, focusing on reducing dependency on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of Western and Russian origin. The seminar titled “Indigenisation of avionics aggregates based on modular open system architecture (MOSA) framework” was chaired by Maintenance Command IAF, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Air Marshal Vibhas Pande.
-
Punjab govt to introduce tracking device in passenger vehicles
Chandigarh The Punjab government will soon introduce vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) system in all passenger service vehicles such as buses, mini-buses and taxis from August 1. The state government has also decided to link “One Bus One Permit” with Vaahan portal. It was also decided to upload joint time tables on the web portal so as to ensure equal frequency and transparency in the public transport system of the state.
-
Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Tuesday rejected the government's committee on minimum support price, saying “so-called farmer leaders” who supported the now-repealed farm laws are its members. Senior SKM member Darshan Pal alleged the Centre's committee looks “bogus” as it does not talk about ensuring the legal rights of farmers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics