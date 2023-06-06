Punjab students face deportation: Take up case with Canadian officials, Harsimrat asks Jaishankar

Bathinda member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday urged Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to take up the case of hundreds of Punjab students, who were facing deportation after being duped by an unscrupulous education services agent, with the Canadian authorities. Bathinda member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File photo)

Harsimrat has also written a letter to the external affairs minister demanding action against dubious institutions as well as authorised agents who had played with the future of students.

“Students who are victims to this scam should be treated sympathetically as they have fulfilled all needed criteria for securing permanent residency after up-skilling themselves and should be granted the same without any hindrance,” she added.

She said while 700 students had faced action on the same ground earlier, 200 more have been served deportation orders by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) after it was revealed that they had been given fake admission letters by an authorised agent, Education Migration Services, Jalandhar.

