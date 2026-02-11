Bathinda plot allotment case: HC confirms anticipatory bail to Manpreet Badal

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday confirmed the interim anticipatory bail granted in a graft case to former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal. The order was passed by justice Tribhuvan Dahiya on Manpreet’s plea filed way back in 2023. The defence had claimed that the case against Manpreet was politically motivated. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The vigilance bureau had launched an investigation into the matter based on former MLA Sarup Chand Singla’s 2021 complaint alleging irregularities in the purchase of the property at a prime location in Bathinda.

It was alleged in the FIR that the petitioner used his position and power to influence the Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) to first put up the plots for auction in 2021 at a lower rate. It was also alleged that the public was restrained from joining the auction process by not uploading the site plans.

It was further alleged that the confidants of the petitioner, having exclusive knowledge of the details of the site, participated in the auction and were successful in getting the plots almost at the reserve price, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer.

Senior advocate RS Cheema, who represented Manpreet, contended that it was an e-auction, which was open to all, and it was not possible for anyone to prevent any bidder from taking part in the auction process.

“The reserve price of the plot was fixed at ₹29,900 per square metre, and the same was purchased by two people at the price of ₹30,348.5 per square metre. These plots were later purchased by the petitioner by paying a premium over the price to the original allottees and paying the stamp duty of about ₹25 lakhs to the state exchequer. The money received from the sale of the flat of the petitioner was used to purchase these plots,” Manpreet’s counsel told the court.