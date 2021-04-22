Bathinda sees seven-fold jump in Covid cases in a month

As another 271 Covid-19 cases were reported in Bathinda on Wednesday, the district has seen more than a seven-fold rise in the infections in a month.

District officials said that number of active cases is likely to be much higher as a large number of people, particularly from the rural belt, are frequently participating in farmer protests in Punjab and Delhi borders. They also see a possible link of huge gathering at the annual Baisakhi mela in Talwandi Sabo town of the district as 2,119 Covid cases have reported in the last one week since April 15.

According to the official data, on March 21, the number of active cases in Bathinda was 359 and total of 261 deaths were reported by then. There were 11,912 Covid positive cases till March 21. However, after one month, the number of active Covid patients has now reached 2,746. Almost two deaths were reported every day in the last one-month period in Bathinda.

The district has the highest number of positive cases and Covid deaths among the districts of south Malwa.

District Covid nodal officer Dr Ramandeep Singla said besides farmer protests and rallies, the Baisakhi mela that was held between April 11 and 14 at Talwandi Sabo was an example of a grave violation of pandemic guidelines.

“Thousands of people visited the annual mela at Talwandi. There was absolutely no social distancing and hardly anyone was using face mask. Such unregulated events may lead to a chaotic medical situation. Though five-day home quarantine for those visiting religious or other large gatherings is in place, it is impossible to implement in the absence of community participation,” said Singla.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) BS Virk admitted gross violations of Covid norms during the four-day Baisakhi mela and rally organised by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrhana) at Talwandi on April 13 but no FIR was lodged against violators.

“We registered a daily diary report (DDR) about the violations,” said SSP said.

“Population in the urban areas is more responsive to testing and vaccination but the same spirit lacks in the villages. Community leaders should play an important role here as the Covid situation is very alarming and the health department could give results only if people extend proactive support,” said civil surgeon Dr TS Dhillon.