Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bathinda: SHO, SI suspended for dereliction of duty

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Apr 18, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Numerous complaints from the general public were received about the rampant sale of drugs in the area, the SSP said

Station house officer (SHO) inspector Ravinder Singh and sub-inspector Beant Singh of Civil Lines were suspended on Thursday for being negligent in a drive against drugs. Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that Dhobiana Basti, a slum area in the city, was adjudged as a hotspot of drug trafficking, and instructions were issued to the police personnel in the civil lines to remain extra vigilant.

Bathinda: SHO, SI suspended for dereliction of duty
Bathinda: SHO, SI suspended for dereliction of duty

“Numerous complaints from the general public were received about the rampant sale of drugs in the area. An internal inquiry was initiated, and the charges were found true. SHO and his assistant failed to curb illegal narcotic trade in their area. Both have been placed under suspension,” the SSP said.

The SSP urged the general public to alert the police on a dedicated helpline number 91155-02252 for any drug-related complaint and assured swift action to redress it.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bathinda: SHO, SI suspended for dereliction of duty
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On