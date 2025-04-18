Station house officer (SHO) inspector Ravinder Singh and sub-inspector Beant Singh of Civil Lines were suspended on Thursday for being negligent in a drive against drugs. Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that Dhobiana Basti, a slum area in the city, was adjudged as a hotspot of drug trafficking, and instructions were issued to the police personnel in the civil lines to remain extra vigilant. Bathinda: SHO, SI suspended for dereliction of duty

“Numerous complaints from the general public were received about the rampant sale of drugs in the area. An internal inquiry was initiated, and the charges were found true. SHO and his assistant failed to curb illegal narcotic trade in their area. Both have been placed under suspension,” the SSP said.

The SSP urged the general public to alert the police on a dedicated helpline number 91155-02252 for any drug-related complaint and assured swift action to redress it.