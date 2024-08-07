Bathinda: Three arrested with 400gm heroin

The district police arrested three persons with 400 grams of heroin from Nathana village on the intervening night of August 5 and 6. The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh from Jagmalwali village in Sirsa, Harshdeep Singh from Sriganganagar and Manpreet Singh from Sirsa.

Senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal on Tuesday said that two of them were found involved in drug pedalling and other crimes.

The initial probe says Manpreet Singh of Jagmalwali had no criminal cases against him. “The accused were apprehended during a routine patrolling near Nathana bus stand. The trio was travelling in a car, and during checking, drugs were recovered from the vehicle,” added the SSP.

In another case, Muktsar police recovered 90kg of poppy husk and seized ₹6.59 lakh drug money. Muktsar SSP Tushar Gupta said five persons were arrested in the case. Three persons were nabbed with 55kg of poppy husk and ₹1.09 lakh during checking near Faraksar village. On further investigation, two more were nominated, and 35kg husk and ₹5.50 lakh drug were recovered. SSP said backwards and forward linkages of the drug peddlers are being identified.