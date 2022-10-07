Bathinda | Two arrested for illegal transporting Indian Made Foreign Liquor
Bathinda (rural) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Narinder Singh said the IMFL was concealed in an improvised space created in a truck. On checking, it was found that the liquor was meant for sale in Punjab.
The district police on Thursday recovered 440 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) that were allegedly being transported illegally to Bihar.
Two persons-- Vijay Soni and Amandeep Singh-- from Haryana were arrested.
The DSP said there was an input that a few liquor traders from Muktsar were involved in the illegal transportation of liquor and their role is being probed.
A case under Excise Act was registered at Sangat police station.
