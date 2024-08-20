 Bathinda varsity prof suspended for ‘corruption’ in HP - Hindustan Times
Bathinda varsity prof suspended for ‘corruption’ in HP

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Aug 20, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The professor allegedly took undue favours from a Kangra-based pharmaceutical institute during inspection.

The Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, has suspended Puneet Kumar Bansal, a professor in the department of pharmacology. University Registrar Vijay Kumar said the action was taken after Bansal was arrested by the vigilance wing of the Himachal Pradesh Police allegedly taking undue favours from a Kangra-based pharmaceutical institute where he, along with another professor from a Faridkot institution, had conducted an inspection.

Professor Puneet Kumar Bansal along with Rakesh Chawla, a pharmacy professor, were caught with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 lakh at a checkpoint in Rakkad, Dehra. (HT File)
He said the suspension order was passed on Sunday with effect from August 11 when Bansal was arrested.

Bansal, along with Rakesh Chawla, a pharmacy professor at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), were caught with 3.5 lakh at a checkpoint in Rakkad, Dehra, following an inspection. The BFUHS had suspended Chawla last week.

A case under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998, (as amended in 2018) was registered against both of them at the HP’s vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, Dharamshala.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bathinda varsity prof suspended for 'corruption' in HP
