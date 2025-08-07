Bathinda varsity to document Partition sufferings

The Central University of Punjab (CUP) has announced plans to start a “centre for partition and atrocities studies” to document memoirs of individuals who witnessed the Partition. Vice chancellor Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari on Wednesday said the university has already recorded the personal accounts of 10 such persons and more senior citizens will be interviewed on Independence Day. The Central University of Punjab will roll out five new academic departments.

“The population of undivided Punjab experienced the pain of Partition. Individuals who were witnesses to the division of 1947 are at an advanced age and society is running short of time to meet all those and record their accounts. Documentation of such experiences is required for future generations for the dark phase of modern history,” said Tiwari.

He said the centre, which will offer a PhD on Partition, is a part of the academic expansion programme approved by the Union government, where CUP will have five new departments and two research centres.

The CUP is also rolling out “Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Centre of Studies in Indic Civilisation and Religious Studies” to commemorate the 350th death anniversary of the ninth Sikh master. The VC said that the university would offer courses in MA and PhD under the centre.

The Union ministry of education has accorded approval to the CUP to open departments of artificial intelligence and machine learning, community medicine and health, hospitality and tourism management, biotechnology and bioinformatics and public policy and governance.

These new entities would facilitate the launch of integrated, postgraduate and doctoral programmes from the next academic session, as the university will start hiring faculty members. The VC said the Centre has also accorded approval for 44 faculty posts for the academic departments, including the new ones which have been added after a gap of seven years.