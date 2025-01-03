Blurb: Police stated that dense fog and road diversion on the highway caused the accident {Bathinda-Dabwali highway} Over 20 injured in bus-tanker collision due to fog

Over 20 people were injured in a collision between a private bus and an oil tanker on the Bathinda-Dabwali highway on Friday morning. The accident occurred near Gurusar Sainewala village in Bathinda district, reportedly due to dense fog and ongoing road construction in the area, police said.

The bus was en route from Raman town to Bathinda, while the oil tanker was heading from Bathinda to Dabwali. With one side of the highway closed for construction, traffic had been diverted to a single lane.

Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Heena Gupta said: “We received information about the collision between a private bus and an oil tanker near Gurusar Sainewala village due to dense fog. The injured, including drivers of both the vehicles, have sustained minor injuries and are admitted to hospitals for treatment. No casualty was reported.”

According to police, twelve persons were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment, while eight others were taken to the civil hospital in Bathinda.

Doctors said that all the injured persons were stable and they had sustained minor injuries.