Bathinda’s ‘rape-murder’ case: Probe still on, no one given clean chit, say Cops

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 25, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh, who is heading the SIT, said on Saturday that no one has been given a ‘clean chit’ in the crime.

A special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old student in Bathinda’s Maur in March this year said that role of all six accused is still under scanner.

The victim’s family alleged that the woman, a student at a private college in Chandigarh, went missing under mysterious circumstances on March 9.
Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh, who is heading the SIT, said on Saturday that no one has been given a ‘clean chit’ in the crime.

“Following a complaint by the aggrieved family, six persons were arrested in March, and their roles are being investigated. A chargesheet will be filed in the court soon, as our team is working diligently on the sensitive matter,” said the SP.

The police have nominated Mukul Mittal and his parents, Ravi and Dimple Mittal and uncle Raj Kumar Mittal in the crime. Mukul’s friends Raghav Singla and Karan Bansal are also accused in the same case.

Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) later recovered the body from the Kotla branch canal near Maur town on March 12.

The incident caused a widespread public uproar in Maur, prompting authorities to constitute two SITs.

The Bathinda police administration had suspended Maur station house officer (SHO) Manjit Singh for dereliction of duty in handling the case.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bathinda’s ‘rape-murder’ case: Probe still on, no one given clean chit, say Cops
