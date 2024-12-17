‘Batoge toh lutoge’: Tikait calls for farmers’ unity

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, on Monday appealed to the farmer leaders across the country to unite under one banner in support of the ongoing agitation at the Shambhu border, demanding a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops. “Batoge toh lutoge (would be looted sans unity),” he said as he expressed concern over the “deteriorating” health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), who has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point in support of farmers’ demands, including MSP. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI file)

Tikait also hit out at the central government for not accepting the farmers’ demands and said it (Centre) was benefiting out of the agitation as people in Punjab were getting angry at Bhawant Mann-led state government.

Tikait was in Karnal to pay homage to Baba Ram Singh on his death anniversary at Nanaksar Gurdwara in Nissing. Speaking to mediapersons, Tikait said those spearheading the protest at Shambhu had written a letter to Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) appealing for a meeting and those who all were part of the 2020-21 agitation have to come together to press for the demands collectively.

“The Union government is benefiting from the Shambhu agitation as there is AAP government in Punjab. Local residents are getting angry and believe that farmers and Sikh community only create obstructions on roads. He (Jagjit Singh Dallewal) is on fast-unto-death in Punjab’s territory and wants this to be taken care of by Punjab authorities. That is the reason the government remains unmoved. We have formed a five-member committee to consult with the Shambhu protesters,” he added.

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had on Sunday said that he had written to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to join hands with the farmers protesting at Punjab-Haryana border points over their various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops. At the Shambhu border, he had stated, “We have extended our hands to those brothers who could not participate in the Delhi andolan-2 (Delhi Chalo march). We asked them to forget whatever differences (the unions have) in the interests of farmers and labourers. We have written a letter to our brothers. We expect a positive message from them (SKM).”

When asked about the letter, Tikait, who is also national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, “We have been saying for the past six to 10 months that all should sit together and talk.”

When asked that the Haryana government says they are giving MSP on 24 crops, Tikait alleged, “The BJP government is expert at telling lies”. Slamming the Centre, Tikait alleged, “this government is pro-capitalists, they will trap farmers in debt and snatch their lands”.

The farmer leader also took a dig at Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said he must be now free from contesting elections and join the agitation. “Farmers must shun electoral politics to remain active in farming activism,” he said.

Meanwhile, Charuni, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), wrote to SKM leaders, showing his concern over Dallewal’s health and about the agitation. “A joint committee should be formed to discuss and formulate plans to take forward the agitation to national level to get the demands accepted from government,” he wrote.

Speaking to mediapersons at Nissing gurdwara, Charuni said the government managed to push back the agitators seeing their number as all were “not united and just two unions started the agitation without consultation”. On Sunday, he had met Dallewal at Khanauri and showed willingness to join the farmers’ agitation. Charuni, who was expelled from the SKM in 2022 for floating his political outfit Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, returned to the morcha earlier this year.

Charuni had contested from the Pehowa seat in the recently concluded assembly elections but lost his security deposit. (With PTI inputs)