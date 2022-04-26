BB Goyal is new head of PU’s University Business School

Panjab University (PU) on Monday appointed professor BB Goyal as the chairperson of the University Business School, till his retirement on November 30, 2022, with immediate effect, complying with a high court order. He was earlier appointed the head in 2020, but his appointment was later stayed after a petition was filed by professor Sanjeev Sharma of University Institute of Applied Management Science. In February this year, the High Court vacated the stay on his appointment.

Chandigarh The department of biochemistry, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Monday opened celebrations of the Medical Lab Professionals Week, aimed at appreciating laboratory professionals. A tree-plantation was organised, along with other activities including lectures on good lab practices, hands-on training and workshops on team building and leadership skills.

Chandigarh National Service Scheme (NSS) at PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology successfully laid the foundation of project Ikshana on Monday as per New India Vision of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The purpose of the project is to serve as scribes for physically-disabled persons, especially during examinations.

Chandigarh Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri, organised a blood donation camp in the college campus in association with Blood Transfusion Society of PGIMER, Rotary and National Cadet Corrodes. The camps saw an enthusiastic response from staff members and the students, with 186 units being collected.

Chandigarh Enactus team of PU’s University Institute of Chemical Engineering will hold a mega event ‘Mytharache: Transfusing NexGen Perspective’ on challenges that affect women and girls due to lack of hygienic menstrual products on April 29 as part of the annual cultural fest.

Chandigarh PU’s department of biotechnology, under the aegis of Chandigarh Forum for Science and Technology Communication and Indian Science Congress Association (Chandigarh Chapter), organised a lecture on Monday. Former department of biotechnology, New Delhi, secretary Dr Manju Sharma spoke about biotechnology sector in India, highlighting its massive internal network.

Chandigarh PU department of Hindi associate professor Gurmeet Singh was nominated as a member of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti (advisory committee), Ministry of Telecommunication, Government of India. Singh is working as a visiting professor in Italy. The committee, which works towards advising the ministry on the use of Rajbhasha Hindi in official works, has been reconstituted under the chairmanship of Ashwini Vaishnaw.