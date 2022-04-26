BB Goyal is new head of PU’s University Business School
Panjab University (PU) on Monday appointed professor BB Goyal as the chairperson of the University Business School, till his retirement on November 30, 2022, with immediate effect, complying with a high court order. He was earlier appointed the head in 2020, but his appointment was later stayed after a petition was filed by professor Sanjeev Sharma of University Institute of Applied Management Science. In February this year, the High Court vacated the stay on his appointment.
Medical Lab Professionals Week at GMCH 32
Project Ikshana commences at PU
186 units of blood donated at CGC
PU’s UICET to hold ‘Mytharache’
Biotech sector in focus at PU
PU prof picked as member of Hindi Salahkar Samiti
-
Ulhasnagar man arrested for slapping police constable
A 34-year-old man was arrested by Kongoan police officials after The man, Ritesh Chavan slapped a cop who tried to resolve a fight between him and his wife. The accused was in an inebriated condition and the police claimed that there were regular police complaints from the accused's wife. On Sunday, the wife again called the police. The accused continued to trouble her whenever he was drunk. The woman got scared and her neighbours called the police.
-
Himachal signs joint venture agreement for development of airport in Mandi
A joint venture agreement for the development of Greenfield Airport at Nagchala in Mandi district was signed in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi on Monday. The agreement will pave way for the development of the airport in Mandi which is the dream project of the chief minister.
-
Army runners steal the show at Kasauli’s Tuffman half-marathon
Runners from the Indian Army bagged the top-three positions in both men's 21 km and 10 km races in the third edition of the Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon held in Kasauli on Sunday. The half marathon run was flagged off by Brig CS Pathania. It started from Army Ground, Kasauli, and went out till Jangeshu village via Parwanoo-Kasauli Road, before winding back towards the starting point.
-
16 students have narrow escape after Airoli school bus catches fire in Thane
Sixteen students of New Horizon School, Airoli, Navi Mumbai, had a narrow escape on Monday after their school bus caught fire at Teen Hath Naka in Thane. The students from Classes 1 to 3 were in the bus along with two bus attendants. The Thane traffic police immediately rescued the children and doused the fire. The incident occurred at 1.50pm when the bus was going to school to drop the children.
-
AAP alleges corruption in Ambala Cantt projects, demands central probe
Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers on Monday protested at the Football Chowk against alleged corruption in ongoing projects in Ambala Cantonment, particularly in FIFA-approved International Football Stadium and demanded a judicial or independent probe by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation or Controller and Auditor General. Protesters were led by newly-inducted member and former Congress leader Chitra Sarwara and district leaders.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics