Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
Beant Singh assassination case: HC seeks home secy’s response to Bheora’s treatment petition

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 19, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Bheora, who is confined in Burail Jail, mentioned in the petition that he is suffering from severe pain due to a urine infection, as well as a stomach infection, and is unable to digest food

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday sought response from the Chandigarh home secretary and others to a plea by Paramjit Singh Bheora, one of the convicts in the assassination case of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, seeking directions to the administration to get his treatment done at PGIMER or some other premier health institute.

Other convicts in the case include Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Shamsher Singh. (iStock)
Other convicts in the case include Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Shamsher Singh.

Bheora, who is confined in Burail Jail, mentioned in the petition that he is suffering from severe pain due to a urine infection, as well as a stomach infection, and is unable to digest food. He added that his multiple requests of receiving a proper treatment have been ignored, and the jail authorities are only giving him pain killers, causing his health to deteriorate.

Bheora, who headed Babbar Khalsa International, a terrorist organisation, was convicted and awarded life imprisonment in March 2010 for the criminal conspiracy of killing the former CM in a car blast outside Punjab civil secretariat in August 1995. Other convicts in the case include Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Shamsher Singh.

Follow Us On