Beas dera followers protest district authorities’ bid to demarcate prohibited area
Followers of Dera Radha Soami Satsang and local residents in Beas on Saturday protested against the district administration’s attempt to demarcate the prohibited area, including a boundary wall of the sect, falling under 1,000 meters from the ammunition depot of the army.
Considering a civil writ petition, the Punjab and Haryana high court had recently ordered the deputy commissioner to demolish the wall, which is around one-and-a-half kilometres long, and other buildings, falling within 1,000 meters from the depot.
Led by deputy commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan, the teams comprising officials from revenue department and other concerned departments, reached the town to demarcate the area amid heavy deployment of police force.
However, the sect followers and local residents in large numbers, whose houses and other buildings fall in the prohibited area, gathered and staged a dharna outside the gate of the depot, led by senior officials of the dera. They shouted slogans against the army, Punjab government and the district administration.
With the situation getting tense, the administration had to put the demarcation on hold.
Meanwhile, the officials went through the related revenue record in the office of Tehsil Baba Bakala.
“The honourable high court directed me to demarcate the prohibited area falling around the depot keeping in view of safety of the people, but the demarcation could not be carried out due to some flaws found in the revenue record. A written report in this regard will also be submitted to the high court and adequate compensation to the affected people will be recommended,” the deputy commissioner said, while interacting with the protesters.
Speaking on the row over dera’s buildings, he said, “already cases are pending in the court in this regard. Action will only be taken against those buildings which were erected after the depot was established. New construction is strictly prohibited.”
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics