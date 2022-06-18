Bengaluru mountaineer trapped in glacier: Inclement weather hampers rescue operation
Inclement weather has hampered operations to rescue a Bengaluru-based mountaineer who fell into a deep crevice in glacier CB-13 near Batal in Lahaul and Spiti two days ago, said officials on Saturday.
A seven-member team of army personnel had reached the glacier on Friday morning, but have been unable to rescue the mountaineer due to snowfall and high-velocity winds. “The army was supposed to take over the rescue operation, but it has been snowing in the region for 12 hours,” said Lahaul And Spiti deputy commissioner (DC) Neeraj Kumar.
The trapped mountaineer, Vedvayasa, works at a private security company in Bengaluru. He was part of a five-member team trekking the glacier, which is located at an altitude of 5,300m. The DC said the team had sought permission from the Indian Mountaineering Federation before undertaking the expedition, but had failed to inform the local administration before starting.
“Initially, the mountaineers accompanying him on the expedition tried to him on their own, but were unable to reach him. A team was able to reach the narrow crevice, but was unable to rescue him. They also did not receive any response from Vedvayasa, said Kumar, adding that the army had sent a seven-member team from the Dogra scouts.
The district administration has also sought help from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in Manali to rescue the trekker. The trekker had slipped into the glacial crevice on June 16.
