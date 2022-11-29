Bereaved family urges Khattar to expedite process to bring back Kartik’s body

: The family of the 20-year-old Karnal student, who was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck in Toronto, has urged chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to expedite the process to bring his body back so that the family is able to conduct the final rites.

Kartik Saini, who had gone to Canada in August 2021 for higher studies, was killed after he was hit and dragged by a pickup truck at the intersection of Yonge Street and St Clair Avenue in Toronto on Wednesday.

However, his family, residing in sector 8 of Karnal, was still waiting for his body to arrive.

“We have urged the government and the chief minister to take requisite steps to ensure the speedy arrival of Kartik’s mortal remains,” the deceased’s cousin Praveen Saini told HT.

He said that family members and relatives have gathered at his residence since the news of his death spread.

“It’s our request to the authorities to make more efforts to bring his body back so that family could complete his last rites,” he added.

During his visit to Karnal on Friday, chief minister Khattar had assured that the government was making efforts to bring his body back.

“We have taken up the issue with the ministry of external affairs and they are in touch with the authorities in Canada for immediate help to bring the body back,” the chief minister had said.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said, “we have assisted the family in getting touch with the Consulate General in Toronto and it has assured all possible help. There are standard operating procedures in such cases and we are working closely to get the process expedited.”

Kartik is survived by his parents and a younger sister. His father Joginder Saini is a businessman.

After completing his 12th from Karnal, he left for Canada for higher studies in August last year.

Kartik was a student at Sheridan College in Toronto, which has confirmed his death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON