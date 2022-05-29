Beware of gift voucher requests, it’s probably a swindler out to scam you
Got a message from a contact on social media urgently requiring a gift voucher? Instead of obliging, it would pay to first cross-check with them personally or you may end up becoming the latest prey of cyber criminals.
After duping people by posing as bank and insurance firm executives, cyber criminals have taken on a new modus operandi – seeking gift vouchers by using pictures of heads of government departments and institutes or simply a contact of the victim.
Latest among such impersonations is the use of Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan’s picture on WhatsApp to swindle unsuspecting people. Having received information about it, the DGP took to social media, alerting citizens about such fraudsters and urging them to immediately report similar correspondence to police.
The cyber cell of Chandigarh police has received six such complaints recently and is working to trace the fraudsters.
Prominent among these cases was the use of pictures of PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal, a Punjab and Haryana high court judge, principal secretary to the Punjab governor and the head of a department at Panjab University. Similar attempts were also made using the pictures of a senior female doctor at GMCH, Sector 32, and a professor at a private university in Mohali.
According to police, in all cases, the fraudsters tried to secure monetary favours through gift vouchers and even succeeded by using the image of the principal secretary to the Punjab governor.
Here the victim was Jasdev Singh Sidhu, 54, a superintendent of police, living in Sector 69, Mohali. The swindler duped him of ₹1 lakh by posing as Balamurugan, principal secretary to the Punjab Governor. Sidhu, who is posted in the security unit of Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, received a WhatsApp message from someone claiming to be Balamurugan. Through the message, the fraudster asked for 10 Amazon e-vouchers of ₹10,000 each, citing an emergency. Sidhu obliged and shared the 10 e-vouchers, only to realise he had been defrauded.
‘Hard to trace gift voucher transactions’
A police official said after gaining access to the impersonated person’s contacts through social media, the fraudsters contact them seeking vouchers for an exigency. To avoid being caught, they convince the victim not to call and continue to correspond via messages.
“These gift vouchers can be redeemed in any part of the country and are hard to trace,” said the official, advising people to always verify the communication with the person by contacting them at their usual phone number.
“With more cases of similar modus operandi cropping up, we are creating awareness on social media platforms through advisories,” said Hari Om, in-charge, cyber crime investigation cell, Chandigarh Police.
Police are also planning to write to heads of various departments and institutes to circulate advisories in their offices against such fraud attempts.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 29
The tricity on Saturday recorded 29 fresh Covid-19 cases, up from 23 the day before. Chandigarh saw its cases spiking from 15 to 17 in the past 24 hours and Panchkula from one to five, while Mohali logged seven infections, same as on Friday. The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 15, 26, 37, 38, 42, 47 and 48, Dadumajra, Ram Darbar, Mauli Jagran, Dhanas and Manimajra.
-
Environment ministry panel lambasts Panchkula MC over garbage dumping on forest land
In Panchkula for an inspection to renew the environmental clearance for use of Jhurriwala forest land for garbage dumping, a central committee came down heavily on the municipal corporation for various environmental violations. Inspecting the forest land for renewal of clearance, a panel member told MC commissioner Dharamveer, “You have not done a good job, boss.”
-
Four rob SUV at gunpoint outside Zirakpur’s Metro Mall
Four men robbed a Mahindra Scorpio at gunpoint outside Metro Mall on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Friday evening. Owned by a Rohtak-based developer, the car was brought to Panchkula by his manager, Amitabh Aggarwal, with a driver for some work. While Aggarwal went inside, he waited with the car, bearing number HR-12AJ-2826. Kumar informed Aggarwal, who alerted the police. Further investigation is underway to trace and nab the accused.
-
Masked intruder stabs retired income tax commissioner in Panchkula
A masked intruder stabbed a 77-year-old retired income tax commissioner at The victim, Amar Pratap Kakdiya's house in Sector 7 on Friday afternoon, leaving him seriously injured. The victim, Amar Pratap Kakdiya, told the police that he was resting in his room on the ground floor in the afternoon, while his grandson and daughter-in-law were upstairs. Hearing his screams, his daughter-in-law and grandson rushed downstairs and took him to Paras Hospital in Sector 22.
-
Guest column | Camera rolls to reels: Photography through the ages
The word 'photography' conjures up images of smiling faces, beautiful landscapes, and much more. While recording videos have become much more common these days, stills have their charm, at least for me. I remember loading our Kodak cameras with rolls before heading out for special occasions, events and holidays. The photographer had to ensure that nobody had been cut out of the frame. Filters, Snapchat, Photoshop and drones are all the rage these days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics