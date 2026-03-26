Beyond faith & borders: How a tiny J&K village came together for war-torn Iran

The ongoing West Asia conflict has thrown up some finest examples of humanity from Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district where miniscule Shia community, Hindus and Sunni Muslims have joined hands together to collect donations for the people of strife-torn Iran. From a poverty stricken man Shafqat Ali, who sold his three-wheeler (load carrier), his only source of livelihood to feed his family to women and young girls offering their gold ornaments, copper and silver utensils, Ramban’s Chanderkote has emerged as a ‘hotspot’ of philanthropists. (HT Photo)

From a poverty stricken man Shafqat Ali, who sold his three-wheeler (load carrier), his only source of livelihood to feed his family to women and young girls offering their gold ornaments, copper and silver utensils, Ramban’s Chanderkote has emerged as a ‘hotspot’ of philanthropists.

Shafqat Ali said, “the load carrier was the only source of income for me and my family. I have a wife and three children to feed but there’s nothing above humanity.”

Ali, 40, has two sons and a daughter, all minors.

“My wife also donated all her gold ornaments for the cause. I will work as a labourer now to feed my family,” he added.

He informed that all the money received from the auction of his three wheeler will be donated to the people of Iran.

A young woman Nusrat Malik said, “Since Iran has been dragged into a war, we will give everything of ours for our leader and the people. Though what is being donated here is definitely not something big for a nation but it is a small beginning.”

“God forbid, if such a disaster strikes India, we will not step back and we will prove our patriotism,” she added.

Another woman, Rukhsar Fatima, a mother of three daughters said, “My daughter has donated her gold bangles. We may not be able to help Iran in a big way but we at least can contribute our bit.”

Fatima informed that her second daughter, aged barely six years, has given all her money she received in Eidi.

“My another daughter has donated her gold ear rings,” she added

Another woman Batool Zara said, “We are donating whatever we can. My two daughters have also donated their Eidis. We will sacrifice everything. I have also donated my copper and silver utensils.”

A small girl aged around Guza Sadiq said that she has pinned high hopes on the new leader of Iran (Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei).

38-year-old Irfan Haider Khan said, “Chanderkote in Ramban district has around 2,500 members of Shia community. None asked anyone to donate and what started as a voluntary drive between a few individuals a week ago has now gained momentum.”

“Today, our team handed over cash, ornaments and kind worth over ₹50 lakh to the embassy of Iran in New Delhi and the people are still coming forward. Around ₹5 lakh have been donated online in a bank account of the SBI,” said Khan.

“What is heartening to see is the fact that nearly a dozen Hindu brethren and some Sunni brethren have also donated voluntarily for the cause,” added Khan.

Khan made a special mention of 38 year old Shafqat Ali.

“This man, despite being poor, has sold his three-wheeler (load carrier), which was his only source of livelihood to feed his family,” he added.

“Similarly, some philanthropists have sold their cattle to donate for the cause,” he said.

Khan, however, hoped that the Indian government headed by PM Narendra Modi would persuade warring countries and ensure a ceasefire in the larger interest of humanity and world peace.

The gesture by the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been widely appreciated on X and various videos posted by an account ‘Iran in India’ have gone viral.

“Your kindness touched our hearts in a way that words can hardly describe. You may be just a child, but your heart is as vast as the sky. By breaking your piggy bank to help others, you showed a great act of kindness. The people of Iran will never forget this beautiful act. Thank you for reminding the world that even the smallest hands can do great things,” the handle wrote in one such post while appending a video of a young girl, who was seen breaking her piggybank for donating the money.