Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke confronted over ‘Sikhya Kranti’ claims

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Apr 24, 2025 08:54 AM IST

The protesters accused the Punjab government of failing to deliver on its promises, calling the much-publicised 'Sikhya Kranti' a mere "paper revolution."

Members of the Berozgar Sanjha Morcha and farmers on Wednesday confronted Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke during his visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Dhilwan, over state government’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ claims.

Members of the Berozgar Sanjha Morcha and farmers on Wednesday confronted Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke during his visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Dhilwan, over state government's 'Sikhya Kranti' claims.
Members of the Berozgar Sanjha Morcha and farmers on Wednesday confronted Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke during his visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Dhilwan, over state government’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ claims. (HT File)

The protesters accused the Punjab government of failing to deliver on its promises, calling the much-publicised ‘Sikhya Kranti’ a mere “paper revolution.” The demonstration, which took place on school grounds, was led by farmer leaders Balour Singh Dhilwan and Ram Singh Dhilwan, who questioned the disconnect between government announcements and on-ground realities. According to reports, the police attempted to stop the protesters, leading to a brief scuffle.

When contacted, MLA Ugoke said: “We have completed numerous development projects in the area, including libraries, playgrounds, and tracks.”

He also said he would raise the protestors’ demands with senior leaders, claiming that many issues were already being addressed.

