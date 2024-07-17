Bhagat administered oath by vidhan sabha speaker

Punjab vidhan sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar (West) assembly constituency Mohinder Bhagat at his office in the presence of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann. Mohinder Bhagat meets Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after being elected as the MLA from Jalandhar West in the by-polls. (PTI)

A spokesperson of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha said that on the occasion the CM congratulated Mohinder Bhagat for his landslide victory with a huge margin of 37,325 votes during the by-election of the assembly segment.

On the occasion, the newly elected MLA was accompanied by his family members and several dignitaries. Prominent amongst others who attended the oath taking ceremony included deputy speaker of the Punjab vidhan sabha Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and other AAP MLAs.