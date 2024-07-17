 Bhagat administered oath by vidhan sabha speaker - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bhagat administered oath by vidhan sabha speaker

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 17, 2024 10:11 PM IST

Punjab vidhan sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar (West) assembly constituency Mohinder Bhagat at his office in the presence of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Punjab vidhan sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jalandhar (West) assembly constituency Mohinder Bhagat at his office in the presence of chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Mohinder Bhagat meets Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after being elected as the MLA from Jalandhar West in the by-polls. (PTI)
Mohinder Bhagat meets Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after being elected as the MLA from Jalandhar West in the by-polls. (PTI)

A spokesperson of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha said that on the occasion the CM congratulated Mohinder Bhagat for his landslide victory with a huge margin of 37,325 votes during the by-election of the assembly segment.

On the occasion, the newly elected MLA was accompanied by his family members and several dignitaries. Prominent amongst others who attended the oath taking ceremony included deputy speaker of the Punjab vidhan sabha Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and other AAP MLAs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bhagat administered oath by vidhan sabha speaker
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On