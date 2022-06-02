Bhagwant Mann has failed as home minister, should be dismissed: Sukhbir Badal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday claimed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had failed miserably as a home minister and should be dismissed for failing to maintain law and order and give basic security to the people of the state.
In a statement here, the SAD president said, “It seems the law of the jungle has descended on Punjab. No one is safe. Be it the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, RPG attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters, Hindu-Sikh clashes and murder of police officers and the latest incident of looting of a Punjab Roadways bus in the broad daylight”.
Asserting that Punjab was a border state and its security could not be compromised, Sukhbir said, “We have an inimical neighbour who is likely to take advantage of this situation to destabilise the state”.
He claimed that a fear psychosis had entered into the minds of the people who were feeling unsafe due to the free rein given to gangsters who were not only running extortion rackets but also indulging in targeted killings.
Sukhbir also expressed anguish that the “failure of the chief minister to run the Home ministry himself” had led to the death of Moose Wala. He said, “The security covers of Moose Wala as well as several other VIPs were pruned without taking into account their threat perception.”
“This lapse was compounded by the chief minister by gloating about this ‘achievement’ on the AAP’s social media portal,” he said.
The SAD president also disclosed he would visit the residence of Moose Wala shortly to express condolences to the bereaved family.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics