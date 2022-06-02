Bhagwant Mann has failed as home minister, should be dismissed: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday claimed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had failed miserably as a home minister and should be dismissed for failing to maintain law and order and give basic security to the people of the state.

In a statement here, the SAD president said, “It seems the law of the jungle has descended on Punjab. No one is safe. Be it the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, RPG attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters, Hindu-Sikh clashes and murder of police officers and the latest incident of looting of a Punjab Roadways bus in the broad daylight”.

Asserting that Punjab was a border state and its security could not be compromised, Sukhbir said, “We have an inimical neighbour who is likely to take advantage of this situation to destabilise the state”.

He claimed that a fear psychosis had entered into the minds of the people who were feeling unsafe due to the free rein given to gangsters who were not only running extortion rackets but also indulging in targeted killings.

Sukhbir also expressed anguish that the “failure of the chief minister to run the Home ministry himself” had led to the death of Moose Wala. He said, “The security covers of Moose Wala as well as several other VIPs were pruned without taking into account their threat perception.”

“This lapse was compounded by the chief minister by gloating about this ‘achievement’ on the AAP’s social media portal,” he said.

The SAD president also disclosed he would visit the residence of Moose Wala shortly to express condolences to the bereaved family.