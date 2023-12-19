Bhagwant Mann has handed over reins of Punjab to Kejriwal: Sunil Jakhar

Dubbing the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government inexperienced in governance, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday said chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had handed over the reins of the state to the Delhi CM and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday said chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had handed over the reins of the state to the Delhi CM and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (Sukhwinder Bharaj)

Addressing a rally in Ghanaur grain market, Jakhar said the Punjab government had wasted ₹40 lakh to bring Kejriwal for the inauguration of a new wing of a government hospital in Patiala.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Later, Kejriwal was again called to inaugurate a bus stand in Gurdaspur. Is CM Mann so irrelevant and incompetent that Kejriwal has to come and inaugurate such small projects which were earlier inaugurated by ministers, MLAs or even local leaders,” Jakhar questioned.

“It is unfortunate that the state is being run by people who have no regard, vision or commitment to work for a drug-free Punjab,” said Jakhar.

Speaking on the state’s law and order, he alleged that gangs were operating from jails and a new phenomenon of ransom and kidnapping had emerged since AAP came to power. “The total collapse of law and order is alarming and there is fear psychosis in the state as no one is safe. Murder, kidnapping and ransom cases have increased in the last year-and-a-half since AAP took over the reins of the government,” said Jakhar.