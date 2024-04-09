Bhagwant Mann leads mega road show in Kurukshetra

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday lead a roadshow to campaign for the party’s Haryana president and INDIA bloc candidate from Kurukshetra Sushil Gupta. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday during the roadshow in Kurukshetra. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by senior vice-president of the AAP’s state unit Anurag Dhanda, state vice president Balbir Saini and Congress leader Ashok Arora, the leaders took out the show from Jat Dharamshala.

While speaking to workers Mann said, “BJP think that by arresting Arvind Kejriwal, they will destroy the Aam Aadmi Party. But this is their misunderstanding. You will imprison him (Kejriwal), but how will you imprison his thinking?....When his wife Sunita Kejriwal and lawyers go to meet him, he seeks a report from them. Now, when he will ask for a report of Kurukshetra, he should know his soldiers are standing firm.”

Hitting out at the Union government for ‘misusing the central agencies’, he said, “…Manish Sisodia was put in jail, Arvind Kejriwal was put in jail, Congress’s bank accounts were seized, Hemant Soren was put in jail and ED raids Mamata Banerjee’s house. They think that they will scare us, but they will scare the leaders. How will they scare 140 crore people.”