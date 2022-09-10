Bhagwant Mann meet President Murmu, invites her to visit Punjab
The Punjab chief minister said that if President Murmu agrees, every Punjabi will extend a ‘red carpet welcome’ for her.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to pay a visit to the state. The chief minister called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning and invited her to visit Punjab – the land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets.
Mann spoke to Murmu about Punjab being the cradle of civilisation and inheriting a rich culture “which can be observed only by visiting this pious soul”. He said the President of India must visit the state and “have a feel of this glorious cultural heritage besides enjoying the warm hospitality of the Punjabis”. Mann said the entire Punjab will give a red carpet welcome to the President on her visit to the state.
In an interaction with media persons later, the Punjab CM said that his upcoming tour to Germany will give a major impetus to the economic activity in the state. Mann said that during his visit to Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, he will be meeting leading companies in the field of manufacturing, tourism, pharmaceuticals and others who are keen to invest in Punjab.
He said the entire effort is aimed to make sure that Punjab emerges as the most preferred investment destination in the country and across the globe.
The chief minister also reiterated his commitment for the state to emerge as an industrial hub adding that the state government was leaving no stone unturned in its efforts. He said that strenuous efforts were being made to propel Punjab's industrial growth on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other.
He said Punjab has a conducive environment for industrial growth due to which investors are keen on coming to the state and expanding their business.
Mathura: Notices to juvenile home staff as two inmates allege thrashing after escape bid
The district probation officer (DPO) of Mathura on Saturday served notices to the superintendent and other staff of juvenile observation home in Mathura after two inmates, who made a bid to escape on Thursday night, alleged that they were thrashed by them. One of the inmates who had tried to escape is accused of multiple thefts while the other is facing charges under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code.
Pandit employees stage protest, want relocation to Jammu
JAMMU: Several Kashmiri Pandits employed under PM's special package in Kashmir, staged a protest demonstration outside the press club here and demanded that they be relocated to the safer environs of Jammu. Another Pandit employee rued that former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also disappointed them with his lukewarm response. Gupta had come to the press club where his car was gheraoed by the Pandits, who demanded that they be relocated to Jammu.
Bidding adieu: 20 lose their lives during immersion
Mumbai As the state bid a tearful goodbye to Ganpati on Friday, at least 20 people died across Maharashtra due to immersions or immersion-related activities. Of them, at least 14 died due to drowning. In Vardha district, four people died due to drowning in Sawangi and Devli regions of the district. In Yavatmal district's Arni region, two died due to drowning during immersion.
Madrasa survey not targeted at anyone: Muslim minister in Uttar Pradesh
The lone Muslim face in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Danish Azad Ansari, on Saturday said the madrasa survey by the Yogi government 2.0 would be a two-pronged exercise and it would not be targeted at anyone. Ansari's comment comes a day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday became the latest opposition leader to hit out at the madrasa survey exercise that she claimed was aimed at terrorising Muslims.
Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s rally, 8 Baramulla MC Councillors resign from Apni Party
{Ahead of Azad's Kashmir rally} Srinagar: Ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad's first Kashmir rally in north Kashmir's town of Baramulla, eight councillors of the municipal council resigned from Apni Party today to join the veteran leader's new party. Azad will be holding his first rally in Kashmir on Sunday at Dak Bungalow. Omar Kakroo, corporator and former president of the municipal council, Baramulla, resigned today from the Apni Party along with eight councillors.
