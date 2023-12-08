‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’: Get 43 Punjab govt services at your doorstep from Dec 10, says CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government will be launching ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme from December 10. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)

The announcement by the CM came after his surprise checks at saanjh kendras in Fatehgarh Sahib and Bassi Pathana on Thursday. He said the scheme is aimed at providing people with citizen centric services on their doorstep.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

It is surprising to many that the new scheme is being launched in the name of CM Mann.

The CM said the move was aimed at providing these services to people in a smooth and convenient manner. He said the initiative would provide hassle-free access to the Government 2 Citizen (G2C) services by launch of the doorstep delivery.

Mann said the initiative of the said scheme would bring 43 services such as getting certificates of birth and death, income, residence, caste, pensions and electricity bill payments right at citizen’s doorsteps across the state.

The chief minister said under the service named ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’, 43 services will be included and a number 1076 will be launched. “By calling this number, you can book an appointment and get your certificate made. You will get all these facilities at your doorstep,” said CM Mann.

He said citizens would be informed about the documents required and fee applicable to obtain the services. They will receive an SMS with the list of documents required and date/time of the appointment. Mann explained that specially-trained personnel will visit their homes/offices at the scheduled time with tablets and complete the necessary paperwork, collect fee and give an acknowledgement receipt with which the citizen could track his application.

The chief minister claimed that the scheme wouldn’t only enhance the convenience of people but also eradicate the role of middlemen thereby bringing in transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric governance.