Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhagwant Mann slams BJP leaders for demanding governor’s rule in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann slams BJP leaders for demanding governor’s rule in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and six other former Congress leaders, who all are now in the BJP, for demanding the governor’s rule in Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and six other former Congress leaders, who all are now in the BJP, for demanding the governor’s rule in Punjab.

Calling them “anti-Punjab”, Mann said that the leaders keep talking about the imposition of the governor’s rule in the state. (ANI Photo)
Calling them “anti-Punjab”, Mann said that the leaders keep talking about the imposition of the governor’s rule in the state. (ANI Photo)

Calling them “anti-Punjab”, Mann said that they keep talking about the imposition of the governor’s rule in the state. “Amarinder Singh, Kewal Dhillon, Balbir Dhillon, Fatehjung Bajwa, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet Kangar, Rana Sodhi (all Congressmen now in BJP) can often be seen near the governor’s house…They are talking about the governor’s rule…People of Punjab know they have always been anti-Punjab,” he tweeted.

The CM’s tweet came hours after some BJP leaders, including Fatehjung Bajwa demanded the governor’s rule in the wake of Ajnala violence and other law and order related problems in the state. Bajwa made the demand for the governor’s rule amid the ongoing tussle between the governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Purohit and Mann have been at loggerheads with the former questioning the state government or asking it for information on a number of issues, including drug menace, rampant illegal sand mining, appointments, etc. The ruling AAP has repeatedly accused him of acting at the behest of the BJP and playing politics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out