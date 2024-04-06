 Bhagwant Mann to meet AAP volunteers in Moga, Phagwara today - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bhagwant Mann to meet AAP volunteers in Moga, Phagwara today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 06, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is also the state unit president of AAP, will be accompanied by AAP national general secretary, organisation, Dr Sandeep Pathak at the ‘Volunteers’ Milni’.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will meet the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers in Moga and Phagwara on Saturday to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday held separate meetings with the AAP candidates and MLAs from Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar Lok Sabha constituencies to take feedback from them regarding the prevailing political situation and discussed the election strategy based on their feedback. (HT File)
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday held separate meetings with the AAP candidates and MLAs from Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar Lok Sabha constituencies to take feedback from them regarding the prevailing political situation and discussed the election strategy based on their feedback. (HT File)

Mann, who is also the state unit president of AAP, will be accompanied by AAP national general secretary, organisation, Dr Sandeep Pathak at the ‘Volunteers’ Milni’.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meanwhile, the CM on Friday held separate meetings with the AAP candidates and MLAs from Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar Lok Sabha constituencies to take feedback from them regarding the prevailing political situation and discussed the election strategy based on their feedback.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang is the party candidate from Anandpur Sahib whereas cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar. “The CM has instructed us to take our positive agenda to the people and apprise them of all the welfare decisions taken by the government for the welfare of the common people of the state,” Kang told reporters after the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bhagwant Mann to meet AAP volunteers in Moga, Phagwara today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On