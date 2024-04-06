Bhagwant Mann to meet AAP volunteers in Moga, Phagwara today

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will meet the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers in Moga and Phagwara on Saturday to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming parliamentary polls. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday held separate meetings with the AAP candidates and MLAs from Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar Lok Sabha constituencies to take feedback from them regarding the prevailing political situation and discussed the election strategy based on their feedback. (HT File)

Mann, who is also the state unit president of AAP, will be accompanied by AAP national general secretary, organisation, Dr Sandeep Pathak at the ‘Volunteers’ Milni’.

Meanwhile, the CM on Friday held separate meetings with the AAP candidates and MLAs from Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar Lok Sabha constituencies to take feedback from them regarding the prevailing political situation and discussed the election strategy based on their feedback.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang is the party candidate from Anandpur Sahib whereas cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has been fielded from Amritsar. “The CM has instructed us to take our positive agenda to the people and apprise them of all the welfare decisions taken by the government for the welfare of the common people of the state,” Kang told reporters after the meeting.