Bharat Bandh: 3,000 government buses to stay off roads today in Punjab

Around 3,000 state-run buses will stay off roads on Friday as driver and conductor unions affiliated with Punjab Roadways and PRTC have thrown their weight behind the Bharat Bandh against the Centre’s proposed hit-and-run law. In addition to showing solidarity with the nationwide Bharat Bandh call, the Punjab government bus drivers and conductors demand better security and facilities. (HT File)

The law, under Section 106(2)BNS, proposes stringent penalties, including a 10-year jail term and a fine of ₹7 lakh, for drivers involved in hit-and-run accidents. The provision under Section 104(2) further raises concerns about potential misuse, as it allows any person to become a witness against the accused, potentially violating Article 20(3) of the Indian Constitution.

In addition to showing solidarity with the nationwide Bharat Bandh call, the Punjab government bus drivers and conductors demand better security and facilities. They highlight the risks associated with their profession and the lack of support from authorities, particularly in cases of accidents. The workers, earning between ₹400 to 500 per day, question how they could afford such hefty fines and provide for their families.

A united front of trade unions across India has called for a complete shutdown on February 16 to protest against the proposed law.

“The support from Punjab Roadways and PRTC contract workers’ unions adds strength to the strike. We urge the authorities to address these concerns and revoke the controversial law to prevent further unrest,” Shamsher Singh, general secretary of Punjab Roadways PUNBUS/PRTC conductors workers union.

Punjab’s private bus industry has announced its support for the farmers’ bandh by keeping all private buses off the roads on February 16.

“I have received the letter from the unions for not working on Friday and they are doing against the proposed hit-and-run law and supporting the Bharat Band call,” Ranjit Bagga, general manager, Punjab Roadways, said.