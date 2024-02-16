Bharat bandh: Markets, schools shut, normal life hit across Ludhiana

Markets, schools were shut and various modes of public and private transport were suspended across the Ludhiana district on Friday due to the bharat bandh, bringing the normal life, especially in the rural areas, to a standstill. Members of farmers unions staging a protest in Jagraon. (HT)

Rural areas in the district, including Jagraon, Payal, Khanna, Machhiwara, Dehlon and Raikot, witnessed a complete shutdown as various trade and farm unions, including BKU-Lakhowal, BKU-Kadian, BKU-Ugrahan, Kirti Kisan Union and Democratic Farmers’ Association.

While the city markets continued business as usual, market associations in rural areas opted to shut operations, with residents facing problems in getting daily commodities, including milk.

Gursewak Singh, a resident of Jagraon, said, “Almost all market associations and shops were closed. Even shops selling essential commodities were closed. I needed to buy milk for my two-year-old daughter, but no shop was open. I had to rely on my neighbor for milk. Some shops were open in the morning, but protestors forced them to close.”

Jaswinder Singh Jassa, a Khanna resident, said, “Even the mall and all shops in Khanna city were closed. While a few grocery shops were open in the morning, they were forcibly shut down due to protests. It became incredibly challenging to purchase anything urgently.”

Residents said that schools in these rural areas had already declared a holiday for the day.

A significant number of workers from different trade unions blocked the Sherpur-Delhi highway for approximately two hours in the afternoon.

A rally was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and central trade unions sectoral federations/associations at the Ludhiana bus stand.

After the rally, a large number of workers, employees from various unions, including AITUC, CITU, CTU, and INTUC organised a protest at the mini-secretariat.

Speakers at the protest criticised the government for enacting laws “detrimental” to workers’ rights and “favourable” for the corporate sector. They condemned the lack of job opportunities to the underprivileged, accusing government of providing concessions to corporations through tax reductions and loan waivers.

The protests extended across various locations in the district, including Chandigarh Road near Kohara Chowk led by BKU-Lakhowal, Apollo Hospital Main GT Road by BKU-Kadian, Mukhya Dehlon Chowk and Jodhan Bazaar by Democratic Farmers’ Association, Mullanpur GT Road near Seerat Hospital by BKU-Dakonda (Burj Gill), and Raikot Chowk by Kirti Kisan Union member Hari Singh Nalwa.

Additionally, demonstrations were held at Raikot on the Barnala Road by BKU-Dakonda, Ferozepur Road by Kirti Kisan Union, outside the PSEB office by BKU-Ugrahan, toll plaza and Khalsa Chowk Rahon Road, Machhiwara, by BKU-Rajewal, BKU-Lakhowal and BKU-Kadian.