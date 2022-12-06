Bharat jodo yatra: Cong leaders meet Bhagwant Mann to seek ‘admin cooperation’

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and two other party leaders on Monday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann to seek the “administrative cooperation” of the Punjab government for smooth passage of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra next month through the state. Warring was accompanied by Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and former speaker Rana KP Singh. “Met CM @BhagwantMann Sahab today alongwith @RavneetBittu & @RanakpINC ahead of #BharatJodaYatra led by @RahulGandhi Ji, which enters Punjab next month. Urged CM Sahab for administrative cooperation to ensure smooth passage of yatra & avoid any inconvenience to general public,” he tweeted after meeting the chief minister. Rahul Gandhi is tentatively scheduled to reach Punjab on January 10. His march through the state is likely to take 13 days. Earlier in the day, Warring also chaired a meeting of the assembly observers to make arrangements for the march. “@INCPunjab is all geared up to host a wonderful experience to all the Yatris and @RahulGandhi ji as they are scheduled to reach Punjab in the first week of January,” he posted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON