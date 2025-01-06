Menu Explore
Bharat Ratna for Dr Manmohan Singh: Bajwa proposes joint assembly resolution

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 06, 2025 07:36 AM IST

In a letter, Bajwa addressed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and other prominent leaders, proposing a joint resolution in the assembly to recognise Dr Manmohan Singh's unparalleled contributions to the nation and his deep-rooted connection to Punjab.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to leaders of all parties in the assembly urging them to collectively honour former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh by recommending him for the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. In a letter, Bajwa addressed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and other prominent leaders, proposing a joint resolution in the assembly to recognise Dr Singh’s unparalleled contributions to the nation and his deep-rooted connection to Punjab. Bajwa’s letter highlights Dr Singh’s transformative role as the architect of India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, which not only revived the Indian economy but also positioned the country as a global economic powerhouse.

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to leaders of all parties in the assembly urging them to collectively honour former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh by recommending him for the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. (HT File)
Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has written to leaders of all parties in the assembly urging them to collectively honour former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh by recommending him for the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. (HT File)

