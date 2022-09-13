‘Bharat todo’ campaign of Congress in full swing: Vij
Massive political row erupted after the image was tweeted by the Congress showing brown shorts, usually worn by RSS workers, on fire. The tweet comes in the midst of Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’
: Amid a raging political controversy over Congress’ tweet of a picture of the RSS uniform on fire, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday said that this shows that the ‘Bharat todo’ campaign of the grand-old party is underway at full swing and this “new India won’t let the traitors achieve their aim.”
Massive political row erupted after the image was tweeted by the Congress showing brown shorts, usually worn by RSS workers, on fire. The tweet comes in the midst of Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
The BJP slammed the party and accused it for instigating violence in the past as well.
Sharing similar thoughts, Vij tweeted in Hindi and called out the party for its “role in violence” in 1947 and 1984.
“It was Congress’ DNA that broke the nation during partition and lakhs lost their lives. Sikhs were murdered in 1984 and 3,400 people died. It was being speculated that through Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party is trying to correct its mistake…” the minister said in his tweet. ENDS
-
Khedan Watan Punjab Deyan 2022: Minister inaugurates games in Mohali
Punjab minister of tourism and culture affair Anmol Gagan Mann on Monday inaugurated district-level games under “Khedan Watan Punjab Deyan 2022” at the multi-purpose sports stadium in Sector 78, Mohali. Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that the success of these games can be estimated from the fact that as 4,200 players have registered from the Dera Bassi block alone. On this occasion, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also congratulated the participating players, coaches and their teachers.
-
Former Punjab Police constable arrested with 134-gm heroin
The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a former constable of Punjab Police with 134-gram heroin. The accused, identified as Amardeep Singh alias Kaka, 35, of Ferozepur, was caught during a checking near Sector 39. Amardeep is facing trial in five cases including one of attempt to murder registered 2009, two under Excise Act in 2018 and 2021, one under Arms Act in 2021 and a drugs case lodged in 2021.
-
Bathinda police get 12-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
A district court in Bathinda sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on 12-day police remand on Monday. Bishnoi was produced before chief judicial magistrate Harjot Singh Gill amid tight security in an attempt-to-murder and extortion case registered last year. A city-based entrepreneur Rajinder Kumar Mangla escaped unhurt in the incident. Police sources said that after producing Bishnoi in the court, he was escorted back to Kharar for questioning. Mangla had accused a Bathinda resident, Chinki, of being an informer of gangster Goldy Brar, who is based abroad and is known to be a close aide of jailed criminal Bishnoi.
-
Panjab University seeks letter of intent from Haryana government for implementation of PMS Scheme on Punjab pattern
Panjab University has invited a letter of intent from the Haryana government to look into the feasibility of implementing the Post Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme on Punjab pattern for students of Haryana. The communication also outlined that the matter will be subject to the final approval from the varsity syndicate and senate.
-
Class 11 admissions: 2.1k seats up for grabs at Chandigarh’s govt schools in 2nd counselling
As many as 2,185 seats are up for grabs in the second counselling for Class 11 students at government schools in Chandigarh, as per the UT education department. Streamwise, the most vacant seats are in humanities with 1,056. Of this, the maximum of 98 vacancies are at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC-1, Maloya; followed by 89 at GSSS Sector 38 West, and 75 at GSSS Khuda Lahora. There are 286 vacancies in commerce.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics