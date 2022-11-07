Bhavya sails smooth, Adampur stays with Bishnois

: BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi on Sunday wrested the Adampur assembly seat by knocking down his nearest rival Congress veteran Jai Parkash by over 15,000 votes, solidifying hold over the constituency that has remained with his family for the past over five decades.

Of the total 131, 401 votes polled, Bhavya secured 67,492 (51.32%), while Jai Parkash, former three-time member of parliament from Hisar, polled 51,752 votes to finish second. Bhavya won by a margin of 15,740 votes.

INLD candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar secured 5,248 votes and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) candidate got 3,420 votes.

Counting of votes for the November 3 bypoll began at 8 am and Bhavya took an early lead. There were 13 rounds of counting, of which Bhavya took lead in 9 and Jai Parkash in just 4. By the end of six rounds, Bhavya’s lead margin rose to over 13,000 votes and it crossed 17,000 votes by the end of the ninth round.

As many as 237 voters pressed the NOTA (none of the above) button, indicating that they favoured none of the 22 candidates. Eleven candidates in the fray finished lower than NOTA.

With this win, the ruling BJP-JJP alliance broke the bypoll jinx after two previous losses in Baroda and Ellenabad.

Bhavya is the grandson of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal and the family has remained undefeated from the constituency since 1968.

The bypoll was necessitated after Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as Congress MLA from the Adampur assembly seat in Hisar and switched to BJP along with his son and wife Renuka.

Repeating history, Bhavya kept his family’s record of remaining unbeaten from this Bagri belt seat. Bhavya is the fifth member of his family to reach the state assembly from this seat after his grandparents- Bhajan Lal, Jasma Devi and parents- Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi.

Earlier, his father Kuldeep Bishnoi, grandfather Bhajan Lal and mother Renuka won the bypolls from Adampur assembly seat in 1998, 2008 and 2011 respectively.

Like his parents, Bhavya also secured his first political victory in a bypoll and from their family’s citadel Adampur. His father had secured his first political victory from the assembly seat in 1998 bypoll and his mother in 2011 by-election.

Victory of Adampur, says Kuldeep Bishnoi

After Bhavya’s victory, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi thanked voters for electing his son.

“Once again Adampur has won and it is a victory for the people of Adampur. It is the victory of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and works of chief minister Bhajan Lal and the trust of Adampur in the Bhajan Lal family,” he added.

Commenting on AAP’s poor performance, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP and Haryana affairs incharge Sushil Gupta said they accept the peoples’ verdict and the opposition’s space is vacant in Haryana.

“The bypoll results proved that it is difficult for Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda to defeat BJP and AAP will become the saffron party’s alternate in Haryana,” he added.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said that the victory margin of Bhavya has reduced as compared to his father’s victory in the 2019 state polls.

“The voters have totally rejected INLD and AAP. The 2024 assembly polls will be fought between the BJP and Congress,” he added.

Jai Parkash loses election from three generations of Bhajan Lal family

Congress candidate Jai Parkash has become the first politician to face defeat from three generations of the Bhajan Lal family. Parkash had contested the 2009 parliamentary polls from Hisar against Bhajan Lal of Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) and secured the third spot. In that election, Lal defeated his nearest rival Sampat Singh of the INLD by a margin of 6,983 votes.

Parkash lost to Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi of HJC by a margin of 6,015 votes in the 2009 assembly polls from Adampur. He also secured the third spot as Congress nominee in the 2011 Hisar parliamentary bypoll being conducted after the demise of Bhajan Lal. In that by-election Kuldeep defeated his nearest rival Ajay Chautala of INLD by 6,323 votes.

Box:

Party hoppers in fray

All the four candidates Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP), Jai Parkash (Congress), Satinder Singh (AAP) and Kurda Ram Nambardar (INLD) have been party hoppers. All of them once remained in the Congress or other outfits.

-BJP candidate Bishnoi unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha election as Congress nominee from Hisar.

- Congress nominee Jai Parkash, alias JP, became Congress MLA from Barwala seat in Hisar in 2,000 and in 2004 he won the Hisar Lok Sabha seat as Congress candidate. Once he was in Janta Dal and was close to former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. He remained in Bansi Lal’s Haryana Vikas Party (HVP) also.

-AAP’s nominee Satinder Singh had contested as a Congress candidate from Adampur constituency in 2014 and lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi.

- INLD candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar shifted to INLD after Congress denied him a ticket in this bypoll. He had contested the 2000 assembly election on Bansi Lal’s Haryana Vikas party’s ticket and lost security deposit.