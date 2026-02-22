Bhullar case: CBI court takes cognizance of supplementary challan

A special CBI court in Chandigarh on Saturday took on record the supplementary chargesheet filed against suspended Punjab Police DIG Haracharan Singh Bhullar, along with the prosecution sanction. Bhullar, who is currently in custody, was produced before the court through video conferencing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court noted that the sanction order, which is mandatory for prosecuting a public servant, has been placed on record and copies have been supplied to the defence counsel. The matter has now been fixed for scrutiny and arguments on March 13.

Bhullar, who is currently in custody, was produced before the court through video conferencing. Co-accused Kirshanu Sharda, who is in judicial custody, was also produced via video conferencing.

During the hearing, the defence requested that arguments in multiple pending applications be heard together. Accepting the request, the court adjourned the proceedings to March 13.

Meanwhile, two fresh applications were moved seeking the de-freezing of certain post office and bank accounts of Kirshanu Sharda and his wife, Honey Sharma. The court registered the applications and directed the CBI to file its reply by the next date of hearing.

The accused will remain in judicial custody and will be produced again via video conferencing on March 13.

The ministry of home affairs granted sanction to prosecute Bhullar, clearing the way for his trial in a high-profile corruption case.

A supplementary chargesheet against Bhullar and his alleged associate Sharda was filed by the CBI before the special court earlier this week. The agency informed the court that a prosecution sanction had been accorded.

The January 23 order by the MHA authorises prosecution of the 2009-batch IPS officer under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended), and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The sanction, issued in the name of the President of India, under Section 19(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, enables the CBI to initiate criminal proceedings before a competent court.

Bhullar, who was posted as deputy inspector general (DIG), Ropar Range, was arrested by the CBI in October 2025 following allegations by a scrap dealer from Fatehgarh Sahib. The complainant alleged that Bhullar, through an intermediary, demanded ₹8 lakh illegal gratification to settle a 2023 FIR registered at Sirhind police station.