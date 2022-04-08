Bicycles: No more a poor man’s ride as price rises
: The ever-affordable ride of the poor man, bicycles, has witnessed a 30 to 35 percent increase in prices over the last one year due to the soaring cost of steel, making this ordinary mode of transport out of reach for many, especially the labourers.
The rise in prices has also made the most common traditional black cycles unaffordable for some. They are purchased mostly by the lower middle class and a large number of labourers employed in factories in Ludhiana.
At this time last year in 2021, the price of a traditional black cycle ranged between ₹3,500 to ₹4,000. The price varies depending upon the brand and the accessories bought with the bicycle. The same bicycle now costs ₹4500 to ₹5,000, showcasing an increase of almost 30 percent over the year.
According to Onkar Sigh Pahwa, managing director of Avon Cycles, the price rise has been gradual over the last year but is such that it pinches the poor man.
“For a common man, even a hike of ₹100 for a bicycle is a lot. Bicycle was considered affordable, but with rising steel prices the going has been tough for the poor man,” he said.
KK Seth of Neelam Cycles in Ludhiana said the prices of cycles increased by ₹100 twice in the last fortnight- on March 21 and then on April 1. “There is no let down in rising prices of steel. The raw material cost is huge,” he said.
Seth added that never has been the price hike been so steep. “Earlier, the prices used to increase by ₹40 or 50 at the most, now the hike is always minimum of ₹100 and has become so frequent,” he said.
Ludhiana accounts for nearly 90% production of cycles in the country. The prices of steel have been hiked by around ₹20,000 per tonne of steel in the period ranging from January 2021 to March 2022, compelling the industry to purchase steel and iron at renewed prices, said Badish Jindal, President, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOPSIA).
The steel price escalation in India started in the second half of 2020-21 and has continued unabated, except for a slight dip in February.
The state industry has been protesting against the rising prices of steel. While the increase in prices is being linked to the Russia-Ukraine War, many refuse to buy the theory and blame it on cartelisation.
Another factor for the production of steel getting expensive is the expected increment in the prices of coking coal being approximately 20 per cent. India is dependent on export for coking coal to an amount of 25 - 85 per cent.
SK Rai, Managing Director of Hero Cycles, said the situation is not in favour of the buyers as the labourers are feeling the pinch of the rising costs. “Fuel is already unaffordable for them, the labour relied on bicycles and the rising costs are a dampener,” he said.
Vanshaj Chhabra of Chhabra Cycles on Pakhowal road said the rising costs have affected sales. “Every time there is a hike, it affects affordability,” he said.
Baisakhi celebrations: Pak issues 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India
New Delhi : Pakistan has issued 2,200 visas to Indian pilgrims for attending Baisakhi celebrations to be held in various Sikh shrines in the neighbouring from April 12 to 21. “During their visit to Pakistan, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on April 12 and would return to India on April 21, 2022,” a statement from the high commission of Pakistan stated.
Public spat between Sidhu, Brinder Dhillon overshadows Cong protest
Chandigarh : A public spat between former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon overshadowed the protest held by the Punjab Congress in Chandigarh on Thursday against rising fuel prices in the country. Both Sidhu and Dhillon kept speaking over each other. Sidhu had to stop his speech and the dharna was wound up. The high drama again brought out the deep divisions in the Punjab Congress.
Gurbani telecast: Don’t meddle in SGPC affairs, Dhami tells CM
Bhagwant Mann urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to allow the telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms, the apex gurdwara body on Thursday suggested him not to meddle in its affairs. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the CM should refrain from interfering in the management of the Golden Temple. “We are ready to discharge any duty assigned by the SGPC in this behalf,” he said in a video message.
NTA opens registration for NEET, JEE (Main) rescheduled
The National Testing Agency on Wednesday opened the registrations and invited online applications for National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test – 2022 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all the medical institutions of India. Online registrations till May 6 Aspirants can apply for NEET-2022 online only and that too till May 6 upto 11:50pm for the exam to be conducted on July 17. Only a single application will be accepted from each candidate.
Only 26% in 12-14 age group got Covid jab in Ludhiana
While the vaccination programme for students above 15- to 17- year- old started on January 3, the inoculation drive for 12- to 14- years- old, which have received a lukewarm response so far, began on March 16. The students were stated to be the driver of the virus during the deadly second Covid wave. Out of the targeted 1,78,952 population between 15 to 17 years of age, a total of 1,09,086 have received jab.
