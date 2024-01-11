close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bid to rape minor: Man gets 25-year jail term in Kurukshetra

Bid to rape minor: Man gets 25-year jail term in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 11, 2024 06:58 AM IST

While hearing the case, the special fast track court found him guilty under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and awarded him 25 years of imprisonment with a fine of ₹2,000.

The court of additional district and sessions judge sentenced a local man, Dalip Kumar to 25 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of 2,000 under charges of attempt to rape a minor girl in 2020, Kurukshetra deputy district attorney Bhupinder Kumar said on Wednesday.

Following the registration of a case, woman sub-inspector Kamlesh Kumari arrested the accused the next day, who was sent to jail.
Following the registration of a case, woman sub-inspector Kamlesh Kumari arrested the accused the next day, who was sent to jail.

He said a man from Darbhanga in Bihar filed a police complaint on May 21, 2020, that he has been living at the grain market in Pipli for the last 12 years and the accused tried to rape his minor daughter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Following the registration of a case, woman sub-inspector Kamlesh Kumari arrested the accused the next day, who was sent to jail.

While hearing the case, the special fast track court found him guilty under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and awarded him 25 years of imprisonment with a fine of 2,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out