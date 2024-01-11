Bid to rape minor: Man gets 25-year jail term in Kurukshetra

The court of additional district and sessions judge sentenced a local man, Dalip Kumar to 25 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 under charges of attempt to rape a minor girl in 2020, Kurukshetra deputy district attorney Bhupinder Kumar said on Wednesday. Following the registration of a case, woman sub-inspector Kamlesh Kumari arrested the accused the next day, who was sent to jail.

He said a man from Darbhanga in Bihar filed a police complaint on May 21, 2020, that he has been living at the grain market in Pipli for the last 12 years and the accused tried to rape his minor daughter.

While hearing the case, the special fast track court found him guilty under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and awarded him 25 years of imprisonment with a fine of ₹2,000.