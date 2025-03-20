Menu Explore
Bid to sabotage talks with Centre: Ravneet Bittu on farmers’ arrest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 20, 2025 09:58 AM IST

In a statement, Bittu said that he was shocked to hear the news of Punjab Police action against farmer leaders

Union minister of state for railways and food processing Ravneet Bittu on Wednesday said the Punjab government’s move to arrest farmer leaders was aimed at sabotaging the talks with the central government. Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher along with some farmers from Karnataka were arrested when they were returning from a meeting with Union ministers Shivraj Chauhan and Piyush Goyal. Bittu stated the Union ministers who met farmers in Chandigarh were surprised upon the arrests. The Union ministers had given a date for the next round of talks.

BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (Sansad TV)
BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (Sansad TV)

