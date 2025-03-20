Bid to sabotage talks with Centre: Ravneet Bittu on farmers’ arrest

Union minister of state for railways and food processing Ravneet Bittu on Wednesday said the Punjab government’s move to arrest farmer leaders was aimed at sabotaging the talks with the central government. Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher along with some farmers from Karnataka were arrested when they were returning from a meeting with Union ministers Shivraj Chauhan and Piyush Goyal. Bittu stated the Union ministers who met farmers in Chandigarh were surprised upon the arrests. The Union ministers had given a date for the next round of talks.

BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (Sansad TV)