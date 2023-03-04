Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bidding for Chandigarh’s liquor vends from March 6

Bidding for Chandigarh’s liquor vends from March 6

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2023 03:32 AM IST

The reserve price of the Dhanas liquor vend, which fetched the highest bid last year, has been fixed at ₹11.53 crore this time; last year, it had gone for ₹12.78 crore against the reserve price of ₹10.39 crore

UT excise and taxation department will start the e-tendering process for allotment of retail liquor vends in the city from March 6.

Chandigarh has 95 liquor vends in all. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh has 95 liquor vends in all. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh has 95 liquor vends in all. The reserve price of the Dhanas liquor vend, which fetched the highest bid last year, has been fixed at 11.53 crore this time. Last year, it had gone for 12.78 crore against the reserve price of 10.39 crore.

Interested vendors can submit online bids from March 6 to March 14. Technical bids will be opened on March 14, while financial bids will be opened on March 15 at Hotel Parkview in Sector 24.

Apart from Dhanas, the reserve of a liquor vend on the main road of Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu has been fixed at 7.56 crore. The reserve price of the liquor vend in Sector-61 has been fixed at 9.52 crore, Mauli Jagaran at 9.58 crore, Industrial Area Phase-II at 7.21 crore, Palsora village at 9.60 crore.

To participate in the bidding, vendors can register themselves at the department’s website. A help desk has also been set up at the excise and taxation office to assist bidders. For the benefit of bidders, the department is also organising a workshop on the tendering process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out