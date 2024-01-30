Big jolt to NC in Jammu as Kathua district chief, several party leaders join BJP

The National Conference (NC) on Sunday suffered a major jolt in Jammu after Sanjeev Khajuria alias Romi Khajuria, a senior leader and district president Kathua (Rural) of the NC, joined the BJP with his supporters here. The National Conference (NC) on Sunday suffered a major jolt in Jammu after Sanjeev Khajuria alias Romi Khajuria, a senior leader and district president Kathua (Rural) of the NC, joined the BJP with his supporters here. (Representational image)

Khajuria remained associated with the Abdullahs for the last 35 years.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina accompanied by party general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Dr Devinder Manyal, senior leader Devinder Singh Rana and former minister Prem Sagar Aziz, welcomed Khajuria into the party fold.

Khajuria heaped praises on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s welfare schemes.

“People are immensely benefitted by the Modi government’s welfare schemes at the ground level. Modi has made every Indian proud and the new world order now sees India with high hopes,” said Khajuria.

Ravinder Raina, while welcoming Khajuria and his supporters, said that BJP has worked for the welfare of people irrespective of region and religion.

He recalled the names of party stalwarts like Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and others and said that the party has always served the people with nationalist feeling in heart.

He insisted that Praja Parishad, Jana Sangh and BJP activists have a long history of sacrifices for the welfare of people. He said that earlier, the people had to adopt the path of struggles to achieve their rights and had to take the bullets in their chests. He said that now we have two AIIMS hospitals, ring roads, medical colleges, road networks, rail connectivity, border connectivity, and development due to the dedicated efforts of BJP activists led by the Prime Minister.