Bihar on fast track of development: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged voters in Bihar to remember how chief minister Nitish Kumar--led JDU-BJP alliance government has steered Bihar out of the “jungle raj” and set it firmly on the path of development and good governance.

Listing out the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NNDA) governments, Saini on Saturday addressed an election meeting in poll-bound Bihar and highlighted NDA’s achievements.

“Law and order has strengthened, women’s confidence has increased, and the benefits of development have reached even the remotest villages,” Saini said in an election rally, according to a statement released here.

“The BJP–JDU alliance government has made concrete efforts to transform Bihar into a developed state. Bihar is entering a new era, and the enthusiasm of its people is a clear reflection of the progress achieved.”

Saini said that the state is now rapidly advancing on the path of development with public confidence in the NDA government growing stronger than ever. He predicted that under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar is set to form a strong, stable, and governance-focused NDA government, ensuring uninterrupted progress and prosperity for the state.

Saini said, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, Bihar has charted a new course of development and that the state has seen significant improvements, bringing visible change to the lives of citizens.

Criticising the RJD–Congress alliance, Saini said that previous governments neglected the interests of the poor and pushed Bihar toward backwardness. He added that the so-called “INDI” alliance leaders misled the public with false promises to gain power.

Saini appealed to the people of Bihar to unite in support of the BJP–JDU alliance, advocating for continued development, good governance, and stability.

Saini meets Shah in Patna

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday met Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah in Patna. During this meeting, Saini briefed Shah about key issues concerning the state and apprised him of the achievements of the BJP government in Haryana, which completed the first year of its third consecutive term on October 17.