Bihar Police ranking is better than Haryana: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday accused the state government of "completely ruining" the law and order in the state, saying that the state has now fallen behind Bihar in the latest India Justice report.

“The India Justice Report has once again exposed the BJP government in Haryana. As per this report, in the last five years, the Haryana Police has dropped from 8th to 14th place. Haryana Police ranks 14th among 18 major states. Even Bihar is four places higher than Haryana, while neighbouring Punjab is at 7th place,” the former chief minister said.

He said that the primary reason for this is the BJP government’s careless attitude towards law and order. “More than 80 gangs are active in the state, committing crimes like robbery, dacoity, extortion, firing and murder,” he said, adding that nearly 39% of constable-level positions are vacant.

He said that in rural areas, there is one police station for every 1,09,325 people, while in Kerala there is only one police station for every 23,992 people. Hooda said the current government has pushed the police department to such a point that not only the public, but even the department’s officers and employees have lost their trust. “This is why an IGP-rank officer and an ASI recently committed suicide. The Congress has repeatedly demanded a CBI investigation under the supervision of a sitting judge, but the government is procrastinating. This clearly shows that the government wants to cover up the entire matter,” he stated in a statement.