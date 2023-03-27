Bike lifters’ gang busted in Karnal, 35 stolen vehicles recovered

Police’s anti-auto theft team busted a gang of alleged bike lifters with the arrest of three members. The team also recovered 35 stolen two-wheelers from the arrested duo. The members of the Bike lifters’ gang in police custody in Karnal. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Arjun and Rulda of Shahabad, Kurukshetra district and Joginder of Karnal.

Sharing information, anti-auto theft team in-charge Rohtash Singh said the accused were arrested from different locations in the city with three stolen bikes on Saturday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing a total of 35 two wheelers from various locations in the city. They have been operating since 2021.

The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.