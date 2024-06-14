Biker booked 10 months after Kalka youth’s death in road mishap

Ten months after a Kalka-based youngster’s death in a road accident, police booked his friend, who was driving the motorcycle that the two were riding, for causing death by negligence and rash driving. Chandigarh Police booked the deceased’s friend who was driving the motorcycle that the two were riding. (HT File)

The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased’s parents, Naanu Ram and Phoolwati of Kalka. In their complaint, they alleged that their son Sunny was riding pillion on the motorcycle being driven by Mukesh on the day of the accident, August 30, 2023. The duo was on the way from Madawaala to Charnian village in Kalka.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

When they reached near Jhilmil Dhaba in Johalluwala, Mukesh ran his motorcycle into another bike coming from Pinjore. The accident claimed Sunny’s life.

The duo alleged that a DDR had been registered based on the statement of Mukesh, who was driving the bike, on September 2, 2023, but had the wrong facts.

In their fresh complaint, they alleged that Mukesh was driving rashly and hit another motorcycle after driving on the wrong side of the road. After investigation and recording the statement of an eyewitness, police have now registered a case against Mukesh.

Eyewitness Kanwarpal, who too had sustained injuries in the accident, told the police that Mukesh was driving rashly on the wrong side and hit his motorcycle head on.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337, 338 (causing hurt by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station on June 12.